Moore, Nancy Lagran

April 17, 1939 - September 5, 2020 MEADOWVIEW, Va. Nancy Lagran Moore, 81, a lifelong resident of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her home. Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for many years most recently with Mountain Masonry. She was a member of Blackwell Chapel United Methodist Church and will be remembered by her family as a wonderful caregiver to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Campbell and Eula Martin Moore; special nephew who was like her son, Blue Moore; brothers, Roy Glenn Moore, Norman Moore and David "Ike" Moore; sisters, Mildred Moore and Shirley Menzies; and brother-in-law, John Menzies. Survivors include one sister, Virginia Tedder; one brother, Sherman Moore (Shelia); special niece who was like her daughter, Tammy Cook (Billy); nieces, Deborah Moore (Mike), Donna Sandefur (David), Cindy Robins (Robbie), Dean King (Edward) and Brooke Crosswhite (David); nephews, Randy Moore (Polly), Chris Moore (Robin), Gary Moore, Kirk Menzies (Gale) and John Campbell Moore; special great-nephews who were like her grandsons; Cambell Moore, Garrett Cook and Camden Crosswhite; one special great-grandson, Carson; and her daughter-in-law and wonderful caregiver, Mary Jane Moore. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Blackwell Chapel Cemetery in Meadowview, Va., with Pastor Mike Dixon officiating. Friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be Mike Moore, Randy Moore, Chris Moore, Cambell Moore, David Sandefur and John Campbell Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Steele, Jack Snavely, David Hill, George Hockett, Mike Hoback and Freddie Martin. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in honor of Nancy Moore can be made to Blackwell Chapel United Methodist Church, 8329 Blackwell Chapel Rd., Meadowview, Va., 24361. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Moore. Frost Funeral Home 250 E. Main St
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.