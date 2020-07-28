Mitchell, Helen Lee

NORA, Va. Helen Lee Mitchell, 82, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tenn. She was born on January 23, 1938, in Garmeda, Ky., and raised in Tackett Creek, Tenn. She later moved to Brushy Ridge in Nora, Va., where she had resided currently. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer "Doc" and Bessie Kidwell; son, David Kidwell; sisters, Geraldine Mathis and Gladys Terry; and brothers, Albert Kidwell and Hubert "Buddy" Kidwell. Helen is survived by her husband, Beecher Mitchell Sr.; son, Beecher Mitchell Jr. (Melissa); daughters, Teresa Mitchell, Sheila McCoy, and Karen Swindle; grandchildren, William McCoy Jr. (Andrea), John Swindle, Misty Flannery, Bridgette McTeer (Kyle), Tiffany McCoy, Jessica Swindle, and Heather Mitchell; brothers, Joe Kidwell and Charles Kidwell; sisters, Charlotte Mims, Margaret Spurley, Willadean Fischbach, and Viola Pleasant; 10 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The Mitchell family received friends after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn, Va., and after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at McCoy Chapel on Brushy Ridge, Nora, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at McCoy's Chapel with the Rev. Roger McCoy officiating. Interment will follow at the Mitchell family cemetery.

