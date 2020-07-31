Miller, Varneta

You have permission to edit this article.
September 1, 1923 - July 30, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Varneta Jane Miller, 96, passed away on July 30, 2020, at NHC Healthcare, in Bristol, Va. Survivors include her son, Frank Miller; two granddaughters, Tabitha Miller-Davis and husband, Adam and Miranda Cole and husband, Jody, and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Frost Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Odum Cemetery with Pastor Les Ketron officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

