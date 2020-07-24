Lucille "Peggy" Osborne Messer, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, 25, 2020, in Cleveland Cemetery with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Michael Yates, Willie Rosenbaum, Jeff Rosenbaum, Christopher Rosenbaum, Alex Osborne, Tyler Morgan, Justin Osborne, and David Howell. There will be no public visitation held. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

