 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meadows, Carlis Edward
0 entries

Meadows, Carlis Edward

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

August 4, 1934 - August 20, 2020 Mr. Carlis Meadows, age 86, of the Wysor Valley section of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home. Born on August 4, 1934 in Buchanan County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Luther Britton and Molly Stilwell Meadows. A lifelong resident of the area, he had formerly been employed as a coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company VP#1 and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bradley Gay Wilcox Meadows; one son, Jackie Meadows; five sisters and one brother. Survivors include one grandson, Donovan Meadows and wife, Amy, of Honaker, Virginia; two great-grandsons, Dalton Meadows of Honaker, Virginia, and Jackie Harrison of Knoxville, Tennessee; one sister, Flora "Sis" Price of Oakwood, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roy Smith and the Rev. Jeff Hess officiating. Interment will follow at the Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Mark Meadows, Jeff Hess, Marty Meadows, Dual Rasnake, Willis Rowe ad Gary Pauley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton Meadows, Jackie Harrison, Donovan Meadows, Waldon Charles, Scott McGlothlin, Bill Cook and Earl Ratliff. The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlis Meadows as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts