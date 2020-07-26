Phyllis Catherine Meade, 80, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. Born on December 19, 1939, in Three Springs, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Elizabeth Baith. She was an avid birdwatcher and was a caregiver for others. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Marshall B. Meade; sons, David E. Meade and Michael B. Meade; grandchildren, Zachary Meade Jeremiah Meade, and Samantha Meade; sisters-in-law, Shirley Chafin and Maida Hawkins. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum in Castlewood, Va., with Pastor Paull Dixon officiating. Share memories of Phyllis and condolences with the Meade family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
