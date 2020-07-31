McVey, Samuel Junior "Sam"

May 3, 1944 - July 30, 2020 CHILHOWIE, Va. Samuel Junior "Sam" McVey, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va. Sam was born in Smyth County, on May 3, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winton and Kate Wyatt McVey; sister, Ruth Bise; brothers, Gordon, Everett, and Tojo McVey; and father-in-law, Earnest Eller. He leaves behind his loving caregiver and wife of 51 years, Rita Eller McVey; very special caregiver, Deena Barron; mother and father-in-law, James and Frances Blankenbeckler; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Kenny Turley; nephews, Larry and Elizabeth McVey, and Tommy Turley; niece, Renita Turley; great nephews and niece, Wayne Turley and Hanna Thomas, Kourtney Turley and Billy Jones, and Kainan Biller; great-great niece Everly Jones, and one on the way, Olivia Turley. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, with Pastor Dennis Eller and Pastor Bobby Rowland officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Friends are welcome to visit Rita and the family anytime at the home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the McVey family. Bradley's Funeral Chapel
