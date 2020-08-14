McNutt, Edna E.

February 25, 1934 - August 13, 2020 Edna E. McNutt, age 86, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at NHC of Johnson City. She was born February 25, 1934 in Blountville, Tenn., a daughter of the late Lynn and Ollie Spangler Cole. Edna retired from K-Mart and lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Bernard McNutt. Survivors include her children, Gerald McNutt and wife, Flower, Ronald McNutt and wife, Brenda, Timothy McNutt and wife, Ginny, Regina Haught and spouse, Kelly; grandchildren, Lynn McNutt Jr., Phillip McNutt, Timothy McNutt Jr., Melissa McNutt, Jessica Proffitt and Alex Frickel; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Phyllis Salyer and Vickie Richards; and brother, Fred Cole. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gerald McNutt officiating. Burial will be private at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: DDBCAB Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620
