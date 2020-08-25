McDaniel, Loretta S.

Loretta S. McDaniel, 86, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Asbury House of Kingsport, Tenn. Loretta was born in Smyth County, Virginia, in 1934, and was the daughter of the late Sydney C. Snodgrass and Mazia M. Snodgrass. She retired from the Kingsport Press and was a lifelong member of the Eastern Star and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Mac" McDaniel; her son, Albert Anthony Carter; and her siblings, Bill, Sydney, Everette, June, and D.R. She is survived by her children, Jack Carter, Cindy (Randy) Weber, Patty Carter, and John Allison; her grandchildren, Chris Klutinis, Kim Kettler, and Kylie Allison; and her great-grandchildren, Lilly, Oliver, and Tristan. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, served by Snyders Memorial Gardens of Gray, Tenn., with burial at East Tennessee Funeral and Cremations, cemetery, in Blountville, Tenn. The family would like to thank Asbury House of Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for their love and care of their Mother. Condolences can be sent to Ms. McDaniel's family at the funeral home's website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com. Snyder's Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Loretta McDaniel.
