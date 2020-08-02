Daisy Mae (Beavers) Mcclanhan Daisy Mae (Beavers) Mcclanhan, 74 years of age of Grundy, VA, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. Born in New Hall, WV, she was the daughter of the late Edd George Beavers and Rosa Mae (Wheeler) Beavers. She was a longtime resident of Buchanan County and was a member of Grundy Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was a nurse for 38-years at Grundy Hospital, Russell County Medical Center and Buchanan General Hospital where she retired. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Rages McClanahan Sr.; her son, James Rages McClanahan II; her sisters, Frances Looney and Naomi Beavers; and her infant brother. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Caroline (Rickey) May of Hurley, VA; grandchildren, Abby May and Trevor May both of Hurley, VA, James Rages McClanahan III of Grundy, VA, Liza (Justin) Keene of Grundy, VA; her great-grandchildren, Malaya, Myah, Knightleigh and Maverick; brother, Ed George (Karen) Beavers Jr. of Laurel, MD; sister, Linda Rife of Danville, VA. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for DAISY MAE (BEAVERS) McCLANAHAN will be conducted Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Evgs. Dennis Wimmer and Tom Cooper officiating with burial to follow in Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA. Friends may call at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday evening at 6:00 P.M. with services at 7:00 P.M. Active Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Rages McClanahan III, Elders & Deacons of Grundy Church of Christ, Judy Street, Mary Ann Collins, Patty Dorton, Sarah Cantrell, Gail Deel and Frannie Minton. Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, VA is honored to serve the family of DAISY MAE (BEAVERS) McCLANAHAN.
