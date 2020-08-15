McAuliffe Jr., David Joseph

David Joseph McAuliffe Jr. September 7, 1938 - August 14, 2020 David Joseph McAuliffe Jr., of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. David, or "Poppy" as his family knows him, was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late David Joseph Sr. and Rita McAuliffe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert "Eddie" Edward and Kevin. David will be forever missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Ray Williams McAuliffe; sisters, Carol T. and husband, Joe Arbuthnot, and Jean and husband, Jeffrey Fitzgerald; sons, David Joseph III of Lakeland, Fla., Brian Keith and wife, Mary, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y., and their three children, Christopher and his son, Dylan and his daughter, Vanessa; Matt and wife, Denise and their two children, Navy and Summer; and Meagan; and Darin Timothy, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Terri Anne Lambert and husband, Richard, of Green Valley, Ariz., and their three sons, Ryan and wife, Rachel and their two daughters, Rayna and Raylene; Jason, and Steven. He will also be missed by his sister-in-law, Lorraine Lake, and several nieces. He will never be forgotten by his extended family at American Legion Bristol Tenn. Post 145, where he loved spending time and who he dearly loved. Even though David lived in Tennessee for the past 31 years, he was an avid New Yorker at heart. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he was a dedicated worker for the Long Island Railroad for 30 years, where he proudly served as a union delegate. He and Helen raised their family on Long Island. He was a huge football fan, supporting the NY Giants through thick and thin. True to his roots, he was also a Brooklyn Dodger (and later) NY Mets fan. He enjoyed an occasional sports wager. Funny that no one ever heard of him losing a bet in 50 years. He was a patriot who loved his country and was extremely generous, whether it was with family or strangers. When calling on the phone with his kids or grandkids, the first line would usually be a joking "send money" by whoever could say it quickest, always followed by laughter. His brightest smiles were, without a doubt, when he was able to spend time with his family. Especially the grand and great-grandkids. He was the world's best "Poppy", always there for every one of them. When he and Helen retired to Bristol to be closer to their grandchildren, he quickly became affectionately known by his new friends as "Yankee Dave". During retirement, he volunteered tirelessly throughout the years, whether it was driving veterans to appointments with the American Legion or delivering meals with Meals on Wheels or supporting political causes. He never met a stranger. He was so outgoing and approachable that it seemed liked he already knew everyone whose path he crossed. He will always be remembered for being loving, proud, fair, and fighting for the underdog. He will be loved and missed by family and friends forevermore. Remember, Poppy, send money. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
