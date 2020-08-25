McAllister, William Keith

William Keith McAllister October 1, 1949 - August 25, 2020 WYTHEVILLE, Va. William Keith McAllister, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion. Bradley's Funeral Home
