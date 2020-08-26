McAllister, William K.

William K. McAllister October 1, 1949 - August 25, 2020 MARION, Va. William K. McAllister, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Mr. McAllister was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Lillian Lawson McAllister and John McAllister and was preceded in death by his grandson, Cash Allen Griffey and his brother, Johnny McAllister. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and enjoyed racing with his grandson. Survivors include his special friend and former wife, Brownie McAllister; children, Susie Garrett and Sherry Williams of Vinton, Va., Andrea Griffey and husband, Thomas Jr., of Crockett, Va., and Candace Viars and husband, Timothy, of Max Meadows; sisters, Connie Jean Hayden and husband, Jimmy, and Loueva Ann Hayden and husband, William; grandchildren, Shannon Griffey, Gabrielle Viars, Bradley Griffey, Abigail Viars, Madison Viars, and Skyler Williams; great-grandchild, Braydon Higgens; and several nieces and nephews. All services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the McAllister family. Bradley's Funeral Home
