McAllister, James "Tyler"

November 17, 1933 - August 7, 2020 GLADE SPRING Va. James "Tyler" McAllister, age 86, passed away at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years of marriage, Betty Lou McAllister; his son, James M. McAllister and wife, Elfida of Seguin, Texas; his daughter, Donna Sexton and husband, Jerry of Meadowview, Va.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; very special sister-in-law, Carole McAllister of Chilhowie, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Mount Rose Cemetery with Pastor Mark Mitchell and Minister Don McAllister officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery. The family will be having at private viewing at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of those who cared for Tyler, his caregivers, Billie Robinson, Mary Kirk, Loretta Gordon, and Michelle McAllister. Also, Dr. Taylor Hall and Staff at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Ballad Hospice, neighbors and friends, and his friends at Washington County Sheriffs Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appalachian Teen Challenge at 1651 Unity Road Princeton, WV, 24739 or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James "Tyler" McAllister Family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
