ABINGDON, Va. Earnest Erwin "Ernie" Markham, 72, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Ernie was born on June 7, 1948, in Wise County, Va., to the late Charlie Ford Markham and Ruby Hobbs Markham. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired Virginia State Trooper. Ernie was an avid outdoorsman and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include one son, Shannon Markham of Abingdon, Va.; one grandson, David Markham of Abingdon, Va.; one great-grandson, Wyatt Markham of Abingdon, Va.; three sisters, Linda Sue Wright and husband, Jim, of Big Stone Gap, Va., Rita Edelman and husband, Mark, of Cosby, Tenn., and Marica Rose and husband, Jerry, of Coeburn, Va.; two nephews and one niece. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, 2529 Memorial Dr., Castlewood, VA 24224, with Ernie's former Virginia State Police shift partner, the Rev. Gary C. Cope officiating. Honors will be provided by the Virginia State Police. Flowers are accepted or memorial gifts are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Markham.

