Manning, James "Jim" David
February 4, 1943 - August 10, 2020 James "Jim" David Manning, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant a tree in memory of James Manning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

