Manning, James "Jim" David

February 4, 1943 - August 10, 2020 James "Jim" David Manning, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 4, 1943, in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late James and Thelma Robertson Manning. Jim was a retired computer engineer working with the government. After retirement he returned and had lived in the Bristol area for the past 15 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Manning. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann Perry Manning; son, David Manning and wife, Cheryl; sister-in-law, Patsy Manning of LaGrange, Ga.; niece, Stacye Smith and husband, Tim; and great niece, Camden Smith. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 5923 Kingston Pike #130 Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
