ABINGDON, Va. Alyce Louise Mann, 79, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. Alyce was born on December 15, 1940 in Roanoke, Va. to the late Clarence and Mabel Vier. She was a resident of Abingdon, Va. for over 50 years and was an employee of Lowe's of Bristol. She also worked at the VEC Animal Hospital and devoted herself to her animals and other animals that were injured. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a mother to one daughter, Cindy Blanton and husband, Barry of Zebulon, N.C.; three sons, Ron Powell of California, Donnie Powell and wife, Pam of Abingdon, Va., and Wayne Mann Jr. of Raleigh, N.C. In addition to her children, she was also a loving Granny to Heather Spriggs and husband, Bobby of Abingdon, Va., Hunter Powell of Knoxville, Tenn., Greyson Mann, and Liam Mann both of Raleigh, N.C. She also leaves behind several fur grand babies. A visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Highlands Fellowship Church in Bristol, Va. A memorial service will follow visitation at 6 p.m. with Pastor Gary Childress and Pastor Steve Robinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the food pantry of Highlands Fellowship, located at 134 Commerce Court, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, located at 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Mann family.
