Maiden, Gale Ward

On the 8th day of the 8th month of 2020, at 2:22 p.m., Gale Ward Maiden, age 73, completed his work here and began his new life. His limitless spirit lives on in his wife, Kay Blankenship Maiden. Gale is known to many as a land surveyor, encouraging pastor, founder of the Church of New Beginnings, founder of Father's Heart Ministry, author of PostScript, loving father, doting grandpa and faithful friend. However, he is known by all as our biggest cheerleader, reminding us that we already have everything we need to fulfill our calling. "You've got the goods" were not just words he said, they were life he imparted to any who would listen. We will honor him at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Jeff Wallace officiating. He was born on December 15, 1946, in Saltville, Va., to Ralph "Caney" and Helen "Sally" Ward Maiden. He and Kay started a surveying business and founded a church in Glade Spring, Va., while raising their two daughters, Jill Maiden Howard of Charleston, S.C., and Krista Gale Maiden of Huntersville, N.C. They later welcomed Jill's husband Matthew as their own son. In 2002 moving the business Arc Surveyors to Moravian Falls, N.C. they began Father's Heart Ministry. While Gale taught the Word of God around the world, he was at his best on the front porch sharing coffee along with life-giving words. His legacy includes eleven grandchildren, Ali Caroline Baty, Kayni Grace McGlocklin, Lexi, Jordan and Jonah Maxwell, Beatrice, Joseph, Dodi, Naomi, Benjamin, and Khaya Kamperman; two great-grandchildren, Elan and Ava Brodfuhrer; one sister, Debbie Maiden Warren and husband, Terence Warren, of Dobson, N.C.; one brother, Ralph "Badboy" Maiden Jr. and wife, Gayle Maiden, of Calabash, N.C.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike and Sheila Heldreth of Clinchburg, Va.; Odell and Karen Bordwine of Clinchburg, Va.; as well as countless others who saw him as a brother, father or grandpa. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com and donations in his name may be made to www.mahanaimumc.org or www.cnbgladespring.com.
