Luttrell, Tony Lee

September 6, 1960 - August 22, 2020 Tony Lee Luttrell, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1960, in Bristol, Va. and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Tony was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Luttrell; brother, Tim Luttrell; stepfather, James Willis; and stepbrother, Randy Willis. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Helton and husband, David; mother, Linda (Willis) Caudill and husband, Don; grandchildren, Carter and Bennett Helton; special friend, Vicky; brother, Steve Luttrell and wife, Betty; stepbrothers, Steve Willis and Brent Willis; nephew, Stephen Luttrell; and several other nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
