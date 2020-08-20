 Skip to main content
Lloyd, Virginia Sue
Lloyd, Virginia Sue

Virginia Sue Lloyd August 27, 1939 - August 17, 2020 BRISTOL, Va. Virginia Sue Lloyd, 80, passed away on August 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Frost Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Ms. Lloyd. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

