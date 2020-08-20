Lewis, Margaret Rupard

March 8, 1932 - August 19, 2020 Margaret Rupard Lewis, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 8, 1932, in Laurel Bloomery, Tenn., a daughter of the late John Carson and Rosie Farris Rupard. Margaret lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Central Holston Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Jackson Lewis. Survivors include her sons, Terry Lewis, and John Alan Lewis and wife, Sherry; grandchildren, Christy Dickison and husband, Larry, Melissa Thomas and husband, Justin, Chris Lewis and wife, Kimberly, and Charles "Chuck" Lewis; great-granddaughters, Karisse Dickison, Callie Dickison and Addyson Thomas; sister, Beulah Robinson; brother, Hoover Rupard and wife, Doris; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Steve Page officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Special thanks to the BRMC staff on 2 West, ICU, ER, and hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Holston Christian Church, Loyal Workers Sunday School Class, 261 Sandbar Rd, Bristol, TN 37620. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: WLKSFC Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
