Leonard, Margaret Elizabeth Hayden

September 3, 1922 - August 5, 2020 Margaret Elizabeth Hayden Leonard, age 97, was born on September 3, 1922, in Washington County, Virginia, where she grew up and lived all her life, moved to Golden Avenue, Heaven on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. There to welcome her was her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Fellowship Chapel. Margaret enjoyed working in her flowers and cooking for her family. Those preceding her in death were her parents, Frank D. and Bessie McCracken Hayden; her husband of 59 years, Calvin Coolidge "C.C." Leonard; son, Phillip Leonard; six brothers, Willie Gene, Frank Jr., John, Kenneth, Armin "Wendy", and Carl Hayden; and four sisters, Gladys Cole, Alta Handy, Dorothy Taylor, and Pearl Stevens. Left here on earth to cherish her memories are her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry W. and Mary G. Leonard; daughter-in-law, Donna Leonard; grandson, Brandon Leonard; granddaughter, Charity Benard; a great-granddaughter, Kylee Benard; brother, Page (Dora Ann) Hayden; sister, Ethel (Alvin) Widner; sisters-in-law, Nell Hayden and Barbara Hayden; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jerry and Mary are honored to thank Thomas W. Green Jr. MD of Holston Medical Group and his staff, Penny, Chelsea, Darlene, Stephanie, and Vickie for all the wonderful and loving care shown to her all these years. Chandra, Leslie, Jennifer, Jessica, Magan, and Kelly of Amedisys Home Health for all the love and support for her. Tommie Joe, Ashley, Andrew, Miranda, Beth, Shirley, Robin, and Mercedes of Caris Hospice Care that were compassionate, loving, and caring during her final days. They also want to thank the two special ladies who sat with her, Eula Grant and Avil Graybeal. A funeral ceremony will be livestreamed on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Pastor Scott Price and the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. A committal service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, where Pat Widner, Jay Widner, Steven Hayden, Don E. Cole II, Dale Hayden, and Timmie Hayden will serve as pallbearers. Keith Hayden, Frank Boardwine, and Jerry Vincill will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the committal service should convene at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday to travel in procession. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:30 until 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201, or Greendale Chapel, P.O. 1314, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
