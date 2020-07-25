Barbara Jean Dishner Leonard, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born August 5, 1944, a daughter of the late Houston and Clara Edith Roller Dishner. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Jean served her family as a mom and homemaker, and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her sisters-in-law, Julie Dishner and Shirley Ann Bowers Dishner. Left behind to cherish Jean's memory are her daughter, Mary Ruth Cross Moore; son, Johnny Oliver; three grandchildren, Skyla Moore, Justin Moore Borff, and Destiny Oliver; three brothers, Edward Dishner and wife, Ruby, Worley Dishner, and Roger Allen Dishner; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many other relatives in the Dishner and Leonard families. Graveside services will be held at Dishner Family Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Shortridge officiating. The family would like to send a special thanks to nurse Catherine or her extra love and care. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
