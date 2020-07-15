MARION, Va. Rosa Rogerson Lemmon, 94, died peacefully at Carrington Place at Rural Retreat, on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1926, in Petersburg, Va., to Waverly Wilkins Rogerson and Rosa Kevan Rogerson. Rosa's family settled in Evanston, Ill., where she spent most of her childhood. Due to the untimely death of her father, Rosa moved with her mother and sisters to Marion, Va., where she met her future husband. The next year the family moved to Petersburg, Va., and she graduated from high school there. She attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. Rosa Kevan Rogerson and Willard L. "Bill" Lemmon were married on February 16, 1946, in Marion, Va. From that day forward, the work of Rosa's life was to support Bill in whatever he chose to do and to take care of her family. This was her choice, and she did it willingly and lovingly. Rosa Lemmon was a dedicated Christian and a member of Royal Oak Presbyterian Church. Rosa was beautiful, gracious, artistic, talented, loving, loyal and funny. She marveled in the beauty that she saw all around her in people, in nature, and in art, music and architecture. She loved to laugh, garden, paint, decorate, redecorate, surf fish and travel. She was a loyal friend and refused to be drawn into negative conversations that targeted other people. She possessed and freely used her gift of encouragement and was so appreciative of anything anyone did for her or gave her. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years; her sister, Waverly R. Moss; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Georgia Lemmon. Rosa is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Alexina L. (Nena) and C. Curtis Copenhaver of Charlotte, N.C., and Elizabeth L. "Betsy" and E. Lynn Sayers; sister, Elizabeth R. Scott, all of Marion; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, E. David Sayers and wife, Kristy, of Kennesaw, Ga., and children, Jay, Olivia, Katie and Kelly; Carolyn C. Hargrove and husband, Phil, of St. Louis, Mo. and children, Allie, Mia, Lincoln and Rosa; Laura S. Angle and husband, Alex, of Richmond, Va. and children, Elizabeth and Adam; Kristen C. Grogan and fianc�, Todd Brower of Charlotte, N.C. and children, Hunter, Walker and Bailey; Charles C. Copenhaver, Jr. and wife, Natalie, of Knoxville, Tenn. and children, Caroline and Olivia; Sarah S. Hester and husband, Brent and children, Will and Andy Sparks, Payton and Dalton Hester; and Amanda S. Gilliam and husband, David, all of Marion; and many treasured nieces and nephews. Heartfelt appreciation goes to Rosa's devoted and capable caregivers, Ilene Blevins, Kathy Blevins, Amanda Davis, Katey Jackson, Katie Jackson, Ginger Osborne and Sheila Russell for years of loving care. The family thanks the staff of Carrington Place at Rural Retreat for their care and concern for her during her four years there and particularly during her last journey as well as Wythe Hospice for their expertise and invaluable guidance and care in this process. Due to the current health situation, a private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion, with the Reverend Dr. Alan Gray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 West Main Street, Marion, VA 24354; Feeding America Southwest VA, 1025 Electric Rd, Salem, VA 24153; or the Willard L. Lemmon Education Fund for Smyth County VA, c/o Smyth County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 292, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Rosa Rogerson Lemmon, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Rosa's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
