Lemieux, William Michael

December 16, 1939 - August 27, 2020 William Michael Lemieux, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center. Born on December 16, 1939, in Lackawanna, N.Y., a son of the late Roland and Jean Hay Lemieux, and has lived in the Bristol area for the past seven years after moving from Florida. He was retired from retail management, and was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Surviving include his loving wife of 60 years, Linda Marie Reynolds Lemieux; children, Michael Lemieux and wife, Rachael, Mary Jean Cole and husband, Darren, Timothy Lemieux and wife, Debbie, and Loretta Pollman; brothers, Ronald and David Lemieux; sisters, Joan Robinson and Linda Schiele; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: AIIUON Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.