Lawson Jr., Roy Edward

USAF TSgt (Retired) Roy Edward "Cotton" Lawson Jr., age 86, of Commercial Point, Ohio, formerly of Richlands, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Roy was born on January 25, 1934, in Rhodel, West Virginia, to the late Roy Lawson Sr. and Bessie Lawson. Cotton retired from the United States Air Force and Tazewell County Public Service Authority. He also pursued many other endeavors. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vonnie; and his siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Lawson, Donald "Butch" Lawson, Jean Norman, and Betty Nelson. Cotton leaves behind two daughters, Melissa Arnold and husband, Brian, of Commercial Point, Ohio, and Margaret Falkenstein and husband, Jason, of Stevensville, Montana. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Megan Falkenstein, Jonathan Arnold, and Sean Arnold. Funeral services for Roy Edward Lawson Jr. will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, with the Reverend Rick Lawson officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, July 24, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m., at the funeral home. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
