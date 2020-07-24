Douglas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Doug was a Korean War Veteran that served his Country proudly. He is survived in death by his daughter, Terri K. Lane; sister, Shirley Lisenby; and lifelong friend, Kenneth W. Hicks. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the ETSU College of Medicine with later interrment at the VA Cemetary in Johnson City. Doug was 88 years old at the time of his death.

