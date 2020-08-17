Lambert, Neva Jo

January 18, 1953 - August 11, 2020 Neva Jo Lambert, 67, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel at the funeral home with The Rev. Jason Ratliff officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. For the safety and health of all those attending the services, we requests all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face mask. The service will be live streamed on the Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page starting a few minutes prior to the service, https://www.facebook.com/Blevins-Funeral-Cremation-Services-133931433324124/. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 10, Hiltons, VA 24258. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Lambert and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral Home 417 Lee Street, Bristol, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.