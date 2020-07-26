Melissa Kay Bentley Kreeger, 56, of Bristol, Va. gained her wings on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Neil Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the WMA Cancer Services, 2202 N. John B. Dennis Hwy., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Kreeger and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.