Melissa Kay Bentley Kreeger, 56, of Bristol, Va., gained her wings on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born in Bristol, Va. on August 5, 1963, a daughter of the late Roby Monroe and Edna Mabel Stevens Bentley. Melissa was a loving and devoted sister, wife, mother and friend. She was formerly employed at Graystone Healthcare and Office Max. Melissa was of the Christian faith. She loved everyone she came in contact with in her life. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crafts and going to and having yard sales. Melissa is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Charlie Kreeger; son, Chandler James Kreeger; grandparents, Charlie and Bonnie Burnette; Nana, Mary Henderson; sister, Bottney Wilson and husband, Bill; two brothers, Mark Bentley and wife, Melissa and Glenn Bentley and fianc�e, Robin Browning; brother-in-law, John Kreeger and wife, Cheryl; sister-in-law, Wendy Kreeger; father-in-law, Chuck Kreeger; yard sale buddy and friend, Blanche Adams; special friends, "who are like sisters", Becky Netherland, Melissa Honeycutt, Stephanie Burke and Mitzi Vestal; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the 2nd and 3rd floor nursing staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for all the love and care shown to Melissa during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Neil Henderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the WMA Cancer Services, 2202 N. John B. Dennis Hwy., Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Kreeger and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.