King, Mary "Frances"

February 15, 1941 - September 1, 2020 Mary "Frances" King, age 79, of Bluff City, passed away on September 1, 2020. She was born to the late Chris Carl and Grace Godsey Osborne. Frances worked for Gordon Garment until her retirement. She continued to be a loving caregiver for many years. She had many roles over her life time including wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She could win your heart over with a home cooked meal. She wouldn't let you leave without a handful of mints from her coffee table. Frances was the family grandmother to not only her grandchildren but to several nieces and nephews, many called her "Maw". She had such a beautiful old soul who loved Elvis Presley and Conway Twitty. Whether it was tending to her flower beds or enjoying time on her front porch she loved to make the most of life by spending time with her loved ones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Jackie King; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Chris Osborne, Ricky Osborne, Jerry Osborne, and Dottie Osborne. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin King and wife, Leslie, and Kelly King and wife, Tasha; four grandchildren, Katie, Karleigh, Peyton, and Kendra; two loving stepdaughters, Kristi Nelson and Katrina Hamby; eight brothers and sisters, Bobbie Harkleroad and husband, Gerald, Peggy Eaton and husband, Worley, Ronald Osborne, Pat Phelps and husband, Frank, Brenda Horne, Rita Morse, Becky Miller and husband, Danny, and Mike Osborne and wife, Pam; and special friend Yvonne Noe. The family wishes to sincerely thank Ballad Health Hospice employees, Greg, Torainna, Skye, Anna, and Candace for their wonderful care. As well as Pastor Don Brown and Set Free Rolling Ministries' for their support given during this time. A celebration of life will be held at 670 Big Hollow Road, Blountville, Tenn., on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 5 p.m. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
