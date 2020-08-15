King, Bill W.

May 2, 1950 - August 14, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Bill W. King, age 70, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home, with his loving wife, Kim, and his daughter, Jessica, by his side. Bill was a graduate of Abingdon High School, where he enjoyed playing football, and Virginia Highlands Community College. He retired in 2002 from American Furniture, Chilhowie, Va., as the plant superintendent. He was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother to his family. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Lee King and Pauline Virginia Wise King; and two brothers, Dewey Lee King and Ernest "Junior" King. He is survived by his loving wife and faithful companion of 19 years, Kimberly Blevins King; daughters, Jessica (Rick Belcher) King of Bristol, Tenn., and Harmonie (Dusty) Edwards of Bristol, Va.; sister, Peggy (Bill) Mink of Meadowview, Va.; two brothers, Eugene (Betty) King, and Curtis (Kim) King, both of Abingdon, Va.; three grandchildren, Cora, Caleb, and Chandler; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Mandy; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bill and Christine Blevins; special friends, Frank Mullins and Johnny Tolliver; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Nick Viers officiating. Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Serenity Gardens Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Sam King, Geno King, Jay King, Blake Mink, Austin Blevins, and Bill Anderson serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to convene at the cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Billy Wayne King is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service
