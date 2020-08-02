July 31, 2020 Louise Kennedy Smith Kilgore, 92, was born on Caney Ridge in Dickinson Co., Va., and lived in Bristol and Richmond, Va. She went to be with her lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estle and Crada Kennedy; six sisters and brothers; one half brother, husband Lucian B. Smith Jr. and husband, Emory Kilgore. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Smith; son, Lou Smith and daughter-in-law, Vicki Smith; four half brothers and a sister; and a host of beloved family members and friends. Louise worked as a photographers assistant at several photographic studios including one in Fairbanks, Alaska. Louise was an avid ballroom and square dancer. She was the author of two books and enjoyed creative writing her entire life. A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Kilgore, Louise Kennedy
