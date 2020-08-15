Kelly, Vivian "Angie" Angeline

January 16, 1932 - August 14, 2020 MEADOWVIEW, Va. Vivian "Angie" Angeline Kelly, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home. She was born January 16, 1932, in Lebanon, Va., the daughter of the late Authur Gaines and Myrtie Elizabeth Hubbard Kiser. Angie was an active member of Mahanaim United Methodist Church where she held several offices for many years, and was a member of the Annie Rector Circle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edgar, Clifford, Fred, and Robert Kiser; and sister, Dora Vaught. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, James Thomas Kelly Jr.; son, Timothy (Vickie) Kelly of Meadowview, Va.; daughter, Jeannie (Jack) Conkin of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Bradley (Valerie) Mitchell, Travis (Kim) Kelly, and Shannon Kelly; great-grandchildren, Maya Mitchell, Carter, and Axle Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Mahanaim United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Dixon and the Rev. Scott Spence officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Rose Cemetery with Jerry Elmore, Travis Kelly, Jason Taylor, Ronnie Kiser, Gaines Kiser, and Matt Kelly serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Mahanaim United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mahanaim United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 310, Glade Spring, VA 24340, in Mrs. Kelly's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Vivian Angeline "Angie" Kelly is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 East Main Street
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.