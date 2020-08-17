Keller, Barbara A. Sharrett

January 13, 1947 - August 15, 2020 Barbara A. Sharrett Keller, age 73, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Barbara had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She was a magnificent prayer warrior that faithfully prayed for family, friends, church family and strangers. Barbara was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She will be missed beyond what words can ever express. She was born in Bristol, Va., the daughter of the late James Douglas Sharrett and Margaret Ellen McNew Walsh (Marvin W. Walsh). She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Keller; brother-in-law, Jim Spearry, and several aunts and uncles. Barbara was a member of the New Grace Baptist Church. The bible says to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 What a great legacy mothers leave their children when they love the Lord. Survivors include her two daughters, Lori (Jacob) Blevins and Sonya (Jeff) Jones; one sister, Sharon Spearry; brother, Randall Sharrett; four grandchildren, Lauren (Peter) Sakaniwa, Tyler (Allie) Jones, Chris (Ashley) Jones, and Leann Thompson; niece, Jessica Spearry (Zack) Ropski; nephew, Jason Spearry; aunt, Ruby; and several cousins. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Jeff Keller, Laurie Evans, Jacque Lyons and Pam Waddle; and step-brother-in-law, Jim (Debbie) Keller. The funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. Entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Jacob Blevins, Tyler Jones, Christopher Jones, and Randall Sharrett. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W. State St., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Keller family.
