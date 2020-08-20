Keene, Evelyn "Boots" Baldwin

Evelyn "Boots" Baldwin Keene Evelyn "Boots" Keene, 90, of North Tazewell, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Ballard Health Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. She was born on February 4, 1930, in Clinchburg, Va., to the late Lloyd Leo Baldwin and Lola Martin Baldwin Rowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years, Walden McKinley Keene and her son, Robert Walden Keene. Both passed on in the summer of 2019. A sister, Jean Baldwin Ratliff also preceded her in death. It was a great sadness in Boots' life that she and Walden had two children who were both stillborn, Jean Karen Keene and James Christopher Keene. Boots grew up in the Drill community of Russell County, Va., and graduated from Honaker High School in 1947. She worked for several years as the receptionist at the Mattie Williams Hospital in Richlands, Va. Boots married Walden Keene from the Rowe community in Buchanan County in 1951. Boots and Walden began married life in Richlands, then moved to Patterson, Va., where they lived for several years before moving to Walden's home community of Rowe, where they lived and raised their son, Bob. Boots worked for several years in the Buchanan County school system as a teacher's aide and enjoyed working with children. She particularly enjoyed working with Special Education children, and they loved her. Boots was an excellent cook and was famous within the family for her chicken 'n dumplings, butterscotch pie, and carrot cake. Most who knew her would describe her as a fun, welcoming person, who loved her family deeply and always had a smile and a compliment ready for everyone. In 1978 Boots and Walden relocated to North Tazewell, Va., where they lived the remainder of their lives. Walden had a mine at Bishop, W.Va., near North Tazewell the last years that he worked. Their home was always open to family and friends, and she always wanted to feed whoever happened to be around, a characteristic that was passed on from her mother, Lola. Both Walden and Bob were people who never met a stranger and always tried to make others feel better. Boots was a moderately outgoing person, but she very much enjoyed the highly outgoing personalities of her husband and son. She has missed them so very much this past year. Boots never joined a church, but she did receive Christ into her life and confessed her belief in Him as her Savior and Lord of her life. If being a good person could have saved her, Boots would have been marked for heaven long ago, but since the way to heaven cannot be bought by anything but the blood of Christ, He gladly received her into His arms. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carla Huntington Keene of Abingdon, Va. and two grandchildren, Tyler Walden Keene of Camp LeJeune, N.C., and Kara McKinley Keene of Abingdon, Va. Boots is also survived by several nieces, nephews; a dear friend, Peggy Ratliff, and many other friends. Both Walden and Boots were so fortunate to have Jim and Margaret Shepard in their lives for the last 45 years. Walden and Jim worked side by side on many of Walden's "Projects," each knowing the better way to complete the task. They were the best of friends and shared many adventures together. Boots and Walden valued their friendship with Margaret and Jim. Margaret was so kind to help in ways too many to number. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Tazewell Family Worship Center, 112 Faith St., North Tazewell, Va., where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Rife officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a charity of one's choice. Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, Va. is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.