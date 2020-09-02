Kaylor, Geraldine Lowrie

"Who can find a virtuous woman for her price is far above rubies. Her children rise up and call her blessed" Proverbs 31:10, 28 Geraldine Lowrie Kaylor, age 93, of Bluff City, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a daughter of the late David and Mary Riley Lowrie. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and was a faithful member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church for 76 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Kaylor; sister, Anna Bee Hodge; and brothers, Orel Lowrie, Heiskell Lowrie, and Floyd Lowrie. Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, Clara (Jim) Burrough, Anna (Mac) Lyons, Charlie (Loretta) Kaylor, Mary Miller, and Jenni Montgomery; three grandsons, David (Jennifer) Lyons, Joey (Missy) Malone, and Mason Montgomery; three great-grandchildren, Lillian Lyons, Haleigh Malone, and Gavin Malone; two step-grandchildren, Tracy (Ritchie) King and Shannon (Julie) Glover; and a lifetime friend, Marie Glover. A graveside service to honor the life of Geraldine Lowrie Kaylor will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Chinquapin Grove Cemetery in Bluff City, with the Reverend Jerry Lowrie and the Reverend Dwight Lowrie officiating. Active pallbearers will be Johnny Jenkins, Don Friesland, Chuck Odum, David Hurd, Bob Cornett, Randy Morris, Verl Kaylor, Shannon Glover and Ritchie King. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. on Friday. No funeral service will be held due to Covid-19. The family will receive friends at the residence at 1646 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, at any time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Chinquapin Grove Cemetery Fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is serving the Kaylor family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.