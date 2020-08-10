Jones, Lee Ann Farmer

August 13, 1937 - August 10, 2020 Lee Ann Farmer Jones, age 82, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center. She was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. Lee Ann was born to the late John Farmer and Mae Newman Farmer. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Donald Farmer; and a sister, June Radford. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Euna Ray Jones; and a sister, Judy Stiltner. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Doug Findley officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12 until 1 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Farris Cremation and Funeral Center 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210
