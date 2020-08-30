Johnson, Wanda

06/04/1945 - 08/28/2020 Wanda Jane Pierce Johnson, age 75, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Johnson City Medical Center. Wanda was born on June 4, 1945, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Rev. John and Viola Sluder Pierce. Wanda graduated at the age of 15 from Unaka High School and furthered her education at Draughons Junior College. She loved spending time with her family. Wanda had many hobbies including; working in her flowers, watching NASCAR, crocheting, and working puzzles. She was a former employee of Levi Straus and retired from Century Link. Wanda was a faithful member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Nellie and Bill Grant; sisters, Johnnie Estep, Maude O'Neal, and Akard Buckles. Left to cherish her memory, her brothers, JB Pierce and wife, Tracy, Dr. Edgar Pierce and wife, Joyce; sister, Naomi Jones and husband, Bill, and Margie Burgner; several nieces and nephews that Wanda loved dearly. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, there will be no formal time for visitation. However, friends may visit at Weaver Funeral Home anytime on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Friends may also sign the online guest book. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with Wanda's brother, Dr. Edgar Pierce officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Townsend and his staff at ETSU Family Physicians of Bristol for their love and care. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
