Johnson, Sharon

Sharon Johnson March 4, 1959 - August 9, 2020 BRISTOL, Tenn. Mrs. Sharon Ruth Johnson, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home on August 9, 2020, following a long illness. A full Obituary will be published on Wednesday in the Bristol Herald Courier. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home of Abingdon, Virginia (1-276-628-2131) is honored to serve the family of Sharon Johnson. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
