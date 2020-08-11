Johnson, Sharon

March 4, 1959 - August 9, 2020 BRISTOL, Tenn. Sharon Ruth Johnson, age 61, passed away very peacefully at her home on August 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness surrounded by her husband and loving pets. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of the late James Sterling and Dorothy Correia Johnson. She had worked as an administrative assistant at a law firm. She was of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her loving husband and caregiver, Rick Shepherd of Bristol, Tenn.; four sisters, Leona Jennings and husband, Mike, of Bristol, Tenn., Luanne McCarthy and husband, Ray, of Ohio, Karen Harris and husband, Wes, of Georgia, and Brenda Johnson of Bristol, Va.; one brother, Steve Wilson and wife, Chris, of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Sharon was also survived by her faithful and loving dogs, Shadow and Cash. A memorial service for Sharon will be conducted at a later date due to the restrictions put forth by the Covid-19 Pandemic. A special thank you to Ballad Hospice and Avalon Hospice for the care that was given to Sharon and the family. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Sharon Ruth Johnson. Frost Funeral Home 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
