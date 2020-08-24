Johnson, Margaret G. Woodby

April 21, 1921 - August 23, 2020 Margaret G. Woodby Johnson, age 99, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Brookhaven Manor/Orchard View Rehab. She was born on April 21, 1921, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late William Hugh and Nannie Mae Ball Woodby. She was an early retired employee of 28 years to Big Jack Mfg. then later known as Imperial Reading Corp. and was then employed by Carolyn Mfg. until she retired in March 1991. Margaret was a member of West Hills Christian Church and later attended Beidleman Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Victor Allen Johnson; two daughters, Janice Johnson and Shelby Jean Parks; a son, Robert Edward Johnson; a grandson, Ricky Lee Parks; two brothers, and nine sisters. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ron Pippin of Bristol; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Pat Johnson of Johnson City, and Herman and Sandy Johnson of Bristol; and daughter-in-law, Charleen Johnson of Bristol. Also surviving are brother, Jim Woodby; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Garland officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Rooty Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
