James R. "Jimmy" Johnson, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Marlow officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will private in East Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

