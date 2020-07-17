James R. "Jimmy" Johnson, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born February 6, 1935 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Ellis C. and Verna McGlothlin Johnson, and he was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was retired from the United States Air Force and Army with 20 years of service and was awarded the Bronze Star. After his retirement, he worked for the U.S Postal Service and retired after 18 years of service. Jimmy was a member of First Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Sue Johnson; grandson, Jeremy Johnson; sister, Dorothy Holmes; brother, Wayne Johnson; and son-in-law, Mitchell McCluskie. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Slagle Johnson; son, Jim Johnson; daughter, V. Lorraine McCluskie; sister, Dorothy Holmes; brothers, Glen Johnson and Ronnie Johnson; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Marlow officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will private in East Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
