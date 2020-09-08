Johnson, Goldie June

BRISTOL, Va. Goldie June Johnson, 89, went to her eternal home on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Bristol, Virginia. She was the firstborn of the late Rev. Everson and Pearl Marshall Morris of Dungannon, Virginia. Everson was a Minister and founding member at the House of Prayer Church in Castlewood, Virginia and Pearl was a devoted mother and wife. She was preceded in death by one brother, Haskel Carnell Morris. June and her sisters and brother traveled all over singing their harmonies at churches and radio broadcast stations. She loved writing Christian songs and singing and volunteering at her church, where she was Treasurer for many years. On November 18, 1949, she married the love of her life, Louis Jackson Johnson "Junior". Together they started their family, having two children, Sharon Powers and husband, Richard, of Dungannon, Virginia, and her son, Richie Lee Francis and Kim Block and husband, Edward, of Bristol, Virginia, and their daughter, Natalie Mireille Block. She is also survived by her six sisters, Lila Collins, and husband, Mack, of Castlewood, Virginia, Norma Collins of Castlewood, Virginia, Earlene Collins and husband, Lester, of Castlewood, Virginia, Irdella Collins and husband, Glen, of Dungannon, Virginia, Joyce Morris of Dungannon, Virginia, and Arvenia Frazier and husband, Larry, of Dungannon, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Junior and June were pillars in their community and church. She had an open door and heart policy. Her kitchen was the place many friends and strangers came seeking food, love, and prayer. She was an example to all, how to live, love unconditionally, raise your children, and give God all the glory. She lived by grace and her faith was evident in all she set out to accomplish. A life well lived and with divine purpose. She will be profoundly missed and forever remembered by all who ever had the privilege of knowing or meeting her. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Goldie June Johnson will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Lawrence Hollyfield, the Rev. Howard Edwards, and Dr. Kevin Morris officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m., Friday. Pallbearers will be James Collins, Jerome Collins, Ricky Collins, Richie Francis, Jr., Doug Breeding, Edward Block, William Collins, and Gary Lee Bogan. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers who devoted themselves to our mother and father and Karen and Jerome Collins, Melissa King, T.J. McCracken, Missy Turner, Melonie, and Joyce Morris. Online condolences may be sent to the Johnson family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
