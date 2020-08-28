Johnson, Elder Ann

Elder Ann Johnson, 93, departed this life tor glory Sunday August 23, 2020, in Rocky Mount, N.C. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:30 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., at the chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home Rocky Mt Mount, N.C. Graveside services will immediately follow at Garden of Gethsemane, Rocky Mount, N.C. Obituary information may be viewed at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.
