 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson, Elder Ann
0 entries

Johnson, Elder Ann

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Johnson, Elder Ann

Elder Ann Johnson, 93, departed this life tor glory Sunday August 23, 2020, in Rocky Mount, N.C. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 11:30 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., at the chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home Rocky Mt Mount, N.C. Graveside services will immediately follow at Garden of Gethsemane, Rocky Mount, N.C. Obituary information may be viewed at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts