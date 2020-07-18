Billy Ray Jett, age 82, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with The Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Bill was born on May 12, 1938, in Scott County, Virginia, a son of the late Fred and Elizabeth Nickels Jett. He lived in the greater Bristol area, most of his life, where he had retired from The Kingsport Press and attended Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. Mr. Jett proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves and was an over 50 year member of Shelby Masonic Lodge #162 AF&AM. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Edna Faye Fleenor; and two brothers, Howard Franklin Jett and Curtis Boyd Jett. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Ann Lewis Jett; sisters, Barbara Jean Quillen and Freddie Mae Daniels and husband Harold; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Jett will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

