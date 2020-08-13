Jessee, Brenda Joyce

You have permission to edit this article.
STANLEY, N.C. Brenda Joyce Jessee, age 74, of White Squirrel Drive, Stanley, died on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, Virginia. Mrs. Jessee was born on November 20, 1945, in Dunbar, Virginia, to the late Patrick Lee Hamilton and Myrtle Marie Hamilton. She retired as a nursing assistant at Huntersville Oaks Nursing Home. She is survived by her husband, Barnabas "Barney" Jessee of the home; daughter, Deirdre Jessee of Lincolnton; son, Kevin Jessee of London, Ohio; sister, Patsy Lycans of Wooster, Ohio; five grandchildren, Timothy Owens, Emily Wise, Amy Davis, Brianna Jessee, and Madison Jessee; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, Lung Cancer Research, 6852 Belfort Oaks Place, Jacksonville, FL 32216, in memory of Brenda Jessee. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, North Carolina, and Estes Funeral Home in Coeburn, Virginia, are assisting the Jessee family.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Jessee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

