Jacobs, Dorothy A. Poston

May 20, 1935 - August 6, 2020 Dorothy A. Poston Jacobs, age 85, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Cambridge House in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Robert Rainwater officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats, Tenn. following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Mrs. Jacobs to Piney Flats Presbyterian Church, 6400 Highway 11E, Piney Flats, TN 37686, or the American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601 or online at www.cancer.org. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Jacobs and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
